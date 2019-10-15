DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Baptist University has been evacuated due to a threat against the campus, the school said. Classes have also been canceled for the rest of Tuesday.

“We have received a threat against our campus and are evacuating the DBU campus IMMEDIATELY. For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, move to the Burg Center immediately,” DBU said.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL We have received a threat against our campus and are evacuating the DBU campus IMMEDIATELY. For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, move to the Burg Center immediately. All classes are cancelled today, Tuesday, Oct. 15. Further instructions to come. — D.B.U. (@DBUPatriots) October 15, 2019

The school is currently on lockdown and no one except emergency personnel is being allowed on campus.

Police have not released any further details as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.