By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – Until recently, I had forgotten all about P.J. Proby until Phlash Phelps on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 started playing one of his songs recently.

Proby (born James Marcus Smith on November 6, 1938 in Houston) is a rock and roll singer/songwriter and actor.

Portrait of singer P.J. Proby lying on the deck of a boat, 1965. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

He has portrayed both Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison in musical theatre productions.

But in the mid-1960s, he had one top 40 song.

“Niki Hoekey” was his only Billboard Hot 100 song in the top 30. It finished at #23 in February 1967 and was on the charts for five weeks. Written by Jim Ford, Lolly Vegas and Pat Vegas, it runs 2:26 on the Liberty Records label.

