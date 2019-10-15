Comments
(CBS 11) – Until recently, I had forgotten all about P.J. Proby until Phlash Phelps on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 started playing one of his songs recently.
Proby (born James Marcus Smith on November 6, 1938 in Houston) is a rock and roll singer/songwriter and actor.
He has portrayed both Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison in musical theatre productions.
But in the mid-1960s, he had one top 40 song.
“Niki Hoekey” was his only Billboard Hot 100 song in the top 30. It finished at #23 in February 1967 and was on the charts for five weeks. Written by Jim Ford, Lolly Vegas and Pat Vegas, it runs 2:26 on the Liberty Records label.
You must log in to post a comment.