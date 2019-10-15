ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a Sooners reunion in Arlington as former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones was assigned by the XFL to play for the Dallas Renegades ahead of the inaugural season in 2020.
The Dallas XFL team will be coached by Sooners football legend Bob Stoops, who is also the Renegades’ general manager.
The eight XFL teams are drafting their players Tuesday but the league unveiled the quarterbacks and their assigned teams beforehand.
16,646 yards.
123 touchdowns.
A whole bunch of winning.
The first go-round went pretty well for @CoachBobStoops and @LandryJones12 — let's do it again. #RaisingHell #XFLDraft #RenegadesDraft pic.twitter.com/sb4aMZSgHs
— Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 15, 2019
Jones played for the Oklahoma football team from 2008 to 2012. He was drafted in 2013 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The quarterback’s NFL career wasn’t as spectacular as his 16,646-yard, 123-touchdown college career. Jones spent most his time in the NFL as a backup. He was cut the Oakland Raiders in May after signing in March.
Jones will now get a chance to continue his football career with the Renegades.
The Dallas team will play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington as the Texas Rangers are moving to their new stadium, Globe Life Field.
