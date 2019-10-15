LATESTFormer Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean Posts Bond After Being Charged With Atatiana Jefferson's Murder
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Bob Stoops, Dallas Renegades, DFW Sports, Landry Jones, Oklahoma Sooners, XFL


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a Sooners reunion in Arlington as former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones was assigned by the XFL to play for the Dallas Renegades ahead of the inaugural season in 2020.

The Dallas XFL team will be coached by Sooners football legend Bob Stoops, who is also the Renegades’ general manager.

The eight XFL teams are drafting their players Tuesday but the league unveiled the quarterbacks and their assigned teams beforehand.

Jones played for the Oklahoma football team from 2008 to 2012. He was drafted in 2013 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The quarterback’s NFL career wasn’t as spectacular as his 16,646-yard, 123-touchdown college career. Jones spent most his time in the NFL as a backup. He was cut the Oakland Raiders in May after signing in March.

Jones will now get a chance to continue his football career with the Renegades.

The Dallas team will play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington as the Texas Rangers are moving to their new stadium, Globe Life Field.

Comments