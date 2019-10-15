WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A grand jury has issued a subpoena related to Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents from former Rep. Pete Sessions about his dealings with Giulinani and associates, according to people familiar with matter, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon.

CBS 11 received the following statement on the matter from Sessions’ spokesperson Matt Mackowiak:

“Mr. Sessions is cooperating with the US Attorney from the Southern District of New York and will be providing documents to their office related to this matter over the next couple of weeks as requested.”

Sessions, who received large donations from the super PAC backed by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who are accused of conspiring to “circumvent the federal laws against foreign interference by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office,” said in a statement Thursday he had no knowledge of the scheme described in the indictment against the two.

While in Congress, Sessions questioned the fitness of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, whom President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani hoped to have removed.

Parnas and Fruman were associates of Giuliani.

The subpoena seeks documents related to Mr. Giuliani’s business dealings with Ukraine and his involvement in efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, as well as any interactions between Sessions, Giuliani and four of Mr. Giuliani’s associates who were indicted last week, the people told the Journal.

There is no indication Sessions is a target of the investigation.