ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Six Flags Theme Parks will have a new home after the City of Arlington passed a resolution at a city council meeting to bring the company’s headquarters to there.
Six Flags, which currently has its corporate headquarters in Grand Prairie will move into Globe Life Park — the soon-to-be former home of the Texas Rangers.
Additionally, Globe Life Park will become the home of the Dallas Renegades XFL team after the Rangers move into their new stadium, Globe Life Field, in 2020.
Six Flags was founded in 1961 when its original theme park, Six Flags Over Texas, was built.
