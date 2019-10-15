NORTH TEXAS (CSBDFW.COM) – Hope Supply Co. works to meet the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children across North Texas by providing necessities including diapers, clothing, school supplies, toys and programs to enhance their lives.
Government assistance programs do not provide funding for diapers, a basic necessity for babies. There are currently 5.2 million infants and toddlers living in low-income families, many of whom face a daily struggle to secure a necessary supply of diapers.
According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, the poorest 20 percent of Americans who buy diapers spend nearly 14 percent of their post-tax income on diapers.
One in three U.S. moms suffer from diaper need.
Caren Bright shares her story of overcoming poverty and homelessness and becoming the Founder and Executive Director of Pamper Lake Highlands.
Hope Supply Co, CEO, Barbara Johnson, tells us about the different ways North Texans can support homeless Texas children.
