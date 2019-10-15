DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Klyde Warren Park will welcome its 10-millionth visitor this year, and in the future, there will be even more space for people to enjoy the destination bridging Uptown and Downtown Dallas.
Klyde Warren Park is adding another 1.5 acres of greenspace on top of Woodall Rogers Freeway.
Construction won’t start until 2021, but the design is already taking shape. It includes a three-story pavilion with a café, a rooftop deck and a special events ballroom. The pavilion will be located on the block between St. Paul and Akard and includes space for a ground floor tenant. VisitDallas has plans to occupy the space.
Additionally, the space west of the pavilion along Akard will include 36,000 square feet of multi-use space for markets, festivals and recreation.
The project also includes a new fountain with choreographed, light-up water shows.
There will also be an expansion to the children’s park, featuring new playground equipment, more water features, a climbing wall and a family picnic area.
Construction completion is set for 2024.
Funding comes from a private-public partnership. The public sector has committed $40 million for construction of the deck over the freeway. Private donors will contribute $60 million for the amenities on top of the deck, including the pavilion.
You must log in to post a comment.