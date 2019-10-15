Comments
CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people who employed a landscaper who has confessed to more than one count of Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Sexual abuse allegations arose against Adalberto Galvez Agustin aka Jorge Galvez in November of 2018.
The parents of Agustin’s 5-year-old victim had hired him, which is how he had access to the girl.
Following an extensive, months-long investigation after the child’s outcry, the Special Victim’s Unit arrested Agustin on October 9, 2019. While in custody, detectives said he admitted abusing the child, and others.
Anyone having information regarding this investigation should call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.
