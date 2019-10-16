Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver going the wrong way has died and a truck driver has been injured after a head-on crash in Fort Worth, police say.
The crash happened on Loop 820 near Wilbarger Street in the southeastern part of the city.
According to police, a car was going the wrong way when it crashed head-on into the 18-wheeler.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital to treat injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released further details.
