ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Hendricks Drive around 9:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Detectives do not believe this was a random encounter and that the victim and suspect had a conversation prior to the shooting. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and sequencing of events leading up to the incident.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner once next of kin have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Hall at 817.459.5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.
