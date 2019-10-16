FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect fell through a ceiling and another ran right into the hands of an officer during a burglary attempt at a grocery store in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to police, they responded to a burglary call at Elrod’s Grocery Store in the 1500 block of NW 25th Street at around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found the front glass door of the store shattered.

Police say two officers found Sergio Salinas, 29, inside the store with a brown bag containing 29 packs of cigarettes. When he saw the officers, he ran toward the back of the store.

Police say as an officer was chasing him, he also saw Jose Oscar Salinas in the store with a green bag containing 22 packs of cigarettes and 22 packs of meat and poultry. Both suspects proceeded to try and run away from the officer.

According to police, Jose Salinas ran through a back door and into the other officer who was waiting.

Police say Sergio Salinas was somehow able to climb into the ceiling in order to elude the officers. However, he soon fell through and hit the ground.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene and charged with burglary.

Police say the two responding officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation after they were exposed to a large amount of insulation when Sergio Salinas fell through the ceiling. Their conditions are currently unknown.