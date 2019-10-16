  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old is behind bars, charged with murder in connection to the stabbing death of 20-year-old Isaiah Rahimi, according to Denton police.

Noah Brunson (credit: Denton Police Department)

Police arrested Noah Brunson and booked him into the City of Denton Jail.

At 7:36 p.m. Oct. 12, police received a call reporting a stabbing in the 3600 block of E. McKinney Street, about 10 minutes east of the University of North Texas.

When officers arrived, the found and transported Rahimi to a nearby hospital where they were shortly pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that two groups of people met with intentions to complete a drug transaction involving marijuana. During the transaction, an assault occurred, and Brunson stabbed Rahimi, ultimately leading to Rahimi’s death.

Brunson is on a $100,000 bond.

 

 

