Goodbye Gilma, We Will Miss You!
After five years with CBS 11 News, Anchor Gilma Avalos is leaving the station and headed to New York City. We will miss her greatly.
5 minutes ago
Community Leaders In Fort Worth Ask Justice Department For Reform Plan
Pastor Kyev Tatum was among those gathered Wednesday to announce they're asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a court-monitored plan known as a consent decree.
15 minutes ago
Weather On Wheels: Sunset Valley Elementary
Third graders in Keller ISD learned all about lighting, water molecules and safety during a tornado.
24 minutes ago
Community Leaders Call For Justice Department To Reform Fort Worth PD In Wake Of Atatiana Jefferson Shooting
Pastor Kyev Tatum was among those gathered Wednesday to announce they're asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a court-monitored plan known as a consent decree.
Houston Police Release Video Showing Robber Attacking Man Who Was Shot And Killed Protecting His Wife
Houston Police released surveillance video and a composite sketch Wednesday afternoon which they hope can help lead to the suspects who shot and killed a man who was trying to protect his wife.
Latest Forecast
Wednesday Weather Update
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39 minutes ago
Severe Thunderstorms Bring Golf Ball-Sized Hail To Tarrant County
As storms moved across North Texas Thursday night, some people in White Settlement and parts of Fort Worth saw golf ball-sized hail.
Severe Weather Downs Trees, Causes Power Outages And Airport Ground Stop
Some North Texans were greeted by remnants of storm damage Friday morning.
DFW Weather: Cold Front To Bring Strong Storms, Major Temperature Drop Thursday Night, Friday
North Texans will see a weather whiplash starting Thursday evening as fall-like weather approaches.
Cowboys Fans Frustrated With Team, Still Asking How Sunday's Loss Was Possible
Cowboys fans aren't just disappointed with the Dallas-based team, they are frustrated and asking how the team lost to the lowly New York Jets Sunday.
Rangers
Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Looking Ahead To 2020: 'Next Year They Should Know My Expectations'
While the Rangers finished with their third consecutive losing season at 78-84, that was an 11-win improvement over 2018.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Fans Invited To Attend Open Practice Sunday
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the practice begins at 1:00 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.
Stars
Tyler Seguin Beats Calgary Goalie In Shootout, But Stars Fall 3-2
Captain Jamie Benn, the longest-tenured Star, scored Dallas' first power-play goal of the season nine seconds into the third period.
Goodbye Gilma, We Will Miss You!
After five years with CBS 11 News, Anchor Gilma Avalos is leaving the station and headed to New York City. We will miss her greatly.
5 minutes ago
Community Leaders In Fort Worth Ask Justice Department For Reform Plan
Pastor Kyev Tatum was among those gathered Wednesday to announce they're asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a court-monitored plan known as a consent decree.
15 minutes ago
Wednesday Weather Update
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Sues Boeing Over Grounding Of 737 MAX
The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit against Boeing for "deliberately misleading the organization and its pilots about the 737 MAX aircraft."
Community Leaders Call For Justice Department To Reform Fort Worth PD In Wake Of Atatiana Jefferson Shooting
The Foote Files: The Honeydrippers
Houston Police Release Video Showing Robber Attacking Man Who Was Shot And Killed Protecting His Wife
