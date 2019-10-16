



Plans for Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral have been announced by her family’s attorney.

Jefferson was shot and killed by now-former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean early Saturday morning inside her home. Police were responding to her home after receiving a call from a neighbor about her front door being open.

Dean resigned from the department the following Monday before he could be fired. Later that evening, he was arrested and charged with murder. He was later released after posting a $200,000 bond.

Body-cam video from Dean’s perspective was released Saturday that showed the officer walking around her home before flashing a light into a window and firing one shot at her. Police said he never identified himself as an officer during the incident.

Her death has sparked outrage nationwide as she was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew just moments before she was killed. Residents voiced their frustrations at city leaders and police about not feeling safe in their own homes.

Now, her family and a heartbroken community will say their final goodbyes to Jefferson at the end of this week.

According to the family’s attorney Lee Merritt, her funeral will be held at Potter’s House of Dallas at 6777 W. Kiest Boulevard on Saturday at 2 p.m. He said it will be open to the public.