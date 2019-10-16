HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Police released surveillance video and a composite sketch Wednesday afternoon which they hope can help lead to the suspects who shot and killed a man who was trying to protect his wife.

Oscar Anibel Gomez, 53, was shot and killed Saturday when he and his wife were returning to their apartment in southwest Houston, KTRK-TV reports.

Houston Police tweeted the video and said, “Our homicide detectives seek assistance in identifying 3 suspects in a fatal shooting at 12600 Brookglade Circle at 12:30 am last Sat (Oct. 12). Surveillance video shows 1 suspect assault & rob the male victim & a 2nd suspect rob the man’s wife before shooting the man.”

Our homicide detectives seek assistance in identifying 3 suspects in a fatal shooting at 12600 Brookglade Circle at 12:30 am last Sat (Oct. 12). Surveillance video shows 1 suspect assault & rob the male victim & a 2nd suspect rob the man's wife before shooting the man. pic.twitter.com/ps7GaGkYe0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019

“I was looking for my keys,” Gomez’s wife Claudia Pineda told KTRK. “When I looked up, I saw this kid and I yelled at Oscar, telling him to run, because they have a gun.”

Surveillance footage shows when one of the suspects goes after Pineda, while a second suspect assaults Gomez on the stairs.

Houston Police released a composite sketch of the suspect who assaulted and robbed the man on the stairwell.

Police also tweeted a surveillance photo of the suspects’ vehicle, a dark colored, 4-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan Maxima.

UPDATE: This is a composite sketch of the suspect who assaulted and robbed the male victim in the confrontation on the stairwell. If you know him, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/9fHKjaCpv3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest via Houston Crime Stoppers.