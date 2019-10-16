PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Questions remain after a large commercial vehicle suspension spring struck the hood of a car before going through the windshield, striking the driver and killing him.
The freak accident happened on October 15, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. on northbound U.S. 75 between 15th Street and Park Boulevard.
Plano Police Officers found Paul Hoa Chau, 57, in his white 2015 Toyota Camry after it crashed onto the grass median between the highway and service road.
Chau was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Plano Police Traffic Unit is asking for assistance from the public on this crash investigation. They don’t know if the debris that caused the crash was struck by another vehicle, causing it to go airborne and hit Chau’s vehicle or if it detached from a vehicle without the driver knowing.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 972-208-8055.
This investigation remains on-going.
