DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Welterweight boxing champion and DeSoto resident Errol Spence Jr. is out of the hospital and has been charged with DWI following his crash in Dallas on Thursday, October 10.
Dallas Police said in a statement Wednesday evening, “Errol Spence Jr was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B. Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges. As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single car accident with no other criminal charges.”
He survived the single-vehicle crash without breaking any bones.
Spence was in the intensive care unit after the approximately 3:00 a.m. crash on South Riverfront Boulevard near downtown Dallas in a white Ferrari.
Spence Jr. is currently 26-0 in his professional career and his latest match was against Shawn Porter on September 28.
