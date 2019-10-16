Filed Under:cancer, cancer diagnosis, Child Care Associates, Developer, DFW News, disadvantaged children, Fort Worth, Happy Baggett, North Texas Early Childhood Leadership Award, Philanthropist


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A local developer and philanthropist is dying of cancer, but he’s on a mission in his final days.

Happy Baggett is using the time he has left to try to help thousands of disadvantaged children in North Texas have a better life.

On Tuesday, Baggett received the North Texas Early Childhood Leadership Award.

Happy Baggett (courtesy: Julie Hatch Fairley)

Three months ago, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Baggett said he’s hoping to raise $1 million before he dies.

Baggett and his family also set up the Happy Fund to try to secure a total of $12 million to use to improve the 24 early childhood campuses run by Child Care Associates based in Fort Worth.

 

Comments