Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A local developer and philanthropist is dying of cancer, but he’s on a mission in his final days.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A local developer and philanthropist is dying of cancer, but he’s on a mission in his final days.
Happy Baggett is using the time he has left to try to help thousands of disadvantaged children in North Texas have a better life.
On Tuesday, Baggett received the North Texas Early Childhood Leadership Award.
Three months ago, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Baggett said he’s hoping to raise $1 million before he dies.
Baggett and his family also set up the Happy Fund to try to secure a total of $12 million to use to improve the 24 early childhood campuses run by Child Care Associates based in Fort Worth.
You must log in to post a comment.