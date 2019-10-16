HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old girl died by suicide last week in Houston and her family believes it was because she was a sex trafficking victim.
The family told KTRK that Letty Serrano ended her life on Oct. 12 after she had been rescued from a sex trafficking ring.
According to the family, Serrano was 13 years old when she was drugged, abducted and sold to sex traffickers.
The 15-year-old’s godmother, Cynthia Rivera, told KTRK that the teenager was “a good student and she loved her puppies.”
However, her father, Mariano, said Serrano was never the same after they were reunited. She was found drugged and abused at a local park. “We got her back damaged,” Rivera said.
“I wish we would have done more for her. And when I say we I mean the city. Us as a community,” Rivera added.
The father told KTRK that he’s destroyed over death and wants the traffickers who did this to her to be caught.
Along with justice, the family also wants the public to be more aware about how common sex trafficking is.
You must log in to post a comment.