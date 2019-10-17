WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Country music radio legend and National Radio Hall of Fame member Bob Kingsley has died at the age of 80 at his home in Weatherford.

Kingsley was the host of the nationally-syndicated program “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40,” which originated in North Texas.

The 80-year-old died at his home as he battled bladder cancer.

“I’m Bob Kingsley. I’ll be your musical delivery man as we count’em down.”

His voice was unmistakable as it could be heard on over 300 radio stations across the nation through his Country Top 40 show.

“People who listen to the radio and listen to country music have favorites. And I think every week, this give them the opportunity to hear all… instead of being spread out throughout the whole week, it’s inside a four-hour format,” Kingsley told CBS 11 in 2018.

He had been involved with country music radio since the 1960s and saw how the genre has evolved since.

“I don’t think there’s a more diverse format today than country music radio. I really don’t. It’s as good as it possibly can be,” he said.

It's with a heavy heart that I must pass along the sad news that my colleague Bob Kingshey, post of Country Top 40, passed away this morning at his home in Weatherford. He was 80 years old. #GodBless — Hawkeye (@HawkeyeOnAir) October 17, 2019

DFW radio personality Hawkeye of New Country 96.3 tweeted about Kingsley’s passing. “It’s with a heavy heart that I must pass along the sad news that my colleague Bob Kinglsey, host of Country Top 40, passed away this morning…” he said.

A celebration of life for Kingsley will be in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 14 at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The family is asking those who want to honor the radio legend to donate to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.