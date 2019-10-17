FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral will be paid for in part by former Dallas Maverick and current Sacramento King, Harrison Barnes, according to Jefferson family attorney Lee Merritt.
Barnes is paying for more than half of it.
Malik Jefferson, no relation to Atatiana, who starred at the University of Texas and is from North Texas and plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, is paying for the rest of it.
Atatiana Jefferson was shot in her own home by Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean early Saturday morning.
Dean resigned and was charged with murder.
Funeral services for Atatiana Jefferson will take place at The Potter’s House of Dallas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Bishop T.D. Jakes will deliver the eulogy and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver remarks as well.
“It is clear that the atrocity of this shooting opens up deep wounds that preceded this recent murder case that resonates far beyond our community,” remarked Bishop Jakes. “As a resident of Fort Worth myself, I understand the pain and anger associated with this tragic loss, However, the family has asked that the funeral not be overshadowed by her death but rather that the legacy of Atatiana Jefferson be honored and celebrated for the fullness of her life,” Bishop Jakes said in a statement.
You must log in to post a comment.