FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was caught on camera yelling and cursing at people at a park in Fort Worth, claiming to be an officer. Police say she is not an officer and that she could face charges.
Police say a video was captured at around 3:40 p.m. at Dream Park in the 2000 block of University Drive.
The video showed a woman walking up to a group of people and yelling at them to leave. She also told them she was an officer.
(WARNING: Video contains language some may find disturbing)
we were just trying to play 😔 i guess were adults pic.twitter.com/7RaLogxV2C
— r lean ¿ (@arlenedgaf) October 16, 2019
However, Fort Worth police confirmed the woman is not an officer and that they are investigating potential charges of impersonating a public servant and disorderly conduct.
The woman has not yet been identified. According to police, she left the area when someone called 911.
