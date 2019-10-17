FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended the medical license of Uchenna Aduba, after determining his practice of medicine poses a “continuing threat to public welfare.”

Last week, the board panel found Aduba was unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients because of “illness or a mental or physical condition.”

This comes just two years short after Aduba was arrested and charged with stalking — a third degree felony.

On Oct. 18, 2017, a police report was filed alleging that Aduba followed a female parent of a student at an elementary school, and attempted to close himself inside a room with her before being confronted by an off-duty fireman, according to public records.

Just one day later, he was banned from all Collin College campuses and was listed as a sexual predator for allegedly harassing female students on two separate occasions.

And just one week later, Aduba doggedly followed a minor female to school in his car, entered the girl’s high school and eventually her classroom until school staff detained him. The TMB found that Aduba had been to the victim’s home multiple times prior to this event, attempting to gain entry and had even attempted to contact the victim through other means.

He was later arrested on Nov. 3, 2017, and signed a protective order against him on Nov. 4. However, on Nov. 7, Frisco police found Aduba driving past the victim’s house and violating the protective order. He was arrested for violating the order.

Aduba was also arrested in December of 2017 after saying “Merry Christmas” to the victim, again violating the protective order.

Between June of 2016 and September of 2019, Aduba has been evaluated for mental health conditions by no less than nine evaluators, the TMB reported. He has been diagnosed with “serious mental health conditions that affect his ability to practice medicine safely.”

Aduba attended Texas A&M’s College of Medicine where he graduated in 2012.