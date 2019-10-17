McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Fire-Rescue is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its own Thursday.

Fire Engineer Brent Cuba, 43, was found dead in his home in McKinney.

Cuba, who was scheduled to work at Plano’s Fire Station 4, did not arrive by the department’s 6:30 a.m. shift change.

After attempts to reach him failed, a department employee went to his home but knocks on the door also went unanswered.

McKinney Police were called to the home, forced their way in and found Cuba’s body.

No foul play is suspected and Cuba’s body was taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel for an autopsy.

Plano Fire-Rescue’s Honor Guard and fire personnel will remain with his body in silent guard around the clock until his burial.

Cuba began his career in the fire service in 2001 with the DeSoto Fire Department.

He was hired as a firefighter by Plano Fire-Rescue on February 20, 2006 and was promoted to Fire Engineer in 2013.

He is survived by his father, two sisters and two grown children.