



Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Dallas, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maggie Mae, Great Dane

Maggie Mae is a darling female Great Dane puppy in the care of White Kisses Great Dane Rescue.

Maggie Mae plays well with others — she’ll get along great with your kids, cats or dogs. Fear not: She’s already house-trained and vaccinated.

From Maggie Mae’s current caretaker:

Maggie Mae is a velcro Great Dane who absolutely loves to be with her people. She also loves to play but tends to play a bit rough, so no small dogs. She still has a lot of puppy in her, and she is not deaf or blind.

Read more about how to adopt Maggie Mae on Petfinder.

Jack, Weimaraner

Jack is a sweet male Weimaraner puppy currently housed at the Weimaraner Rescue of Texas.

Jack is a social animal — he’ll get along great with your other dogs. He already has had all of his shots.

Jack’s current caretakers say:

He is always in go mode.

Apply to adopt Jack today at Petfinder.

Chloe, American Staffordshire terrier

Chloe is a lovable female American Staffordshire terrier puppy being kept at The Love Pit.

Chloe is vaccinated.

Read more about Chloe on Petfinder.

Flipper, American Staffordshire terrier

Flipper is a sweet male American Staffordshire terrier puppy staying at The Love Pit.

He is already vaccinated.

Here’s what Flipper’s friends at The Love Pit think of him:

He is friendly and likes to play with his furry foster siblings; including.

Apply to adopt Flipper today at Petfinder.

Gypsy, Pomeranian

Gypsy is an adorable female Pomeranian puppy currently housed at Recycled Poms and Schipperkes.

Gypsy gets along well with other dogs, and she is vaccinated.

Notes from Gypsy’s caretakers:

Gypsy is a sweet little girl that wants to be with you all the time. She does not like being separated from you for very long. She is easy to groom and she gets along with all the other small dogs, she is kinda scared of bigger dogs. She has never met a stranger so she is really easy to have around guests and neighbors.

Apply to adopt Gypsy today at Petfinder.

Big Tex, Parson russell terrier

Big Tex is a charming male Parson russell terrier puppy currently residing at Abandoned Pet Project Rescue.

His vaccinations are already up to date.

Read more about how to adopt Big Tex on Petfinder.

Cricket, dachshund mix

Cricket is a sweet male dachshund puppy in the care of A Different Breed Animal Rescue.

Cricket loves other dogs, and he is vaccinated.

Notes from Cricket’s caretakers:

He is very friendly .

Read more about Cricket on Petfinder.