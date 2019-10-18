FULTON, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Arkansas is dedicating a bridge in honor of a 4-year-old Texas girl whose remains were found in the area this summer.
Maleah Davis from Houston was reported missing in May. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said it had positively identified her remains after her body was found a month later alongside Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas.
The Arkansas State Highway Commission voted in July to rename the Red Lake Road Overpass that crosses I-30, near where she was discovered. The Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge sign will be unveiled Nov. 9.
Derion Vence, the man who was arrested in connection with Maleah’s disappearance, told community activist Quanell X he had disposed of her body there.
Maleah’s death was ruled a homicide, but the investigation is ongoing.
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton requested a permit for the sign to honor Maleah and other missing and abused children across the country.
Funds for the sign came from an anonymous donor.
