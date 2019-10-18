ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old Bowie High School football player died after he was shot in Southeast Arlington Thursday afternoon.
Police identified him as Anthony Lemelle Jr. Strather. He played defensive end on the school’s team.
Two other people were shot, another 17-year-old high school Senior and a homeowner, who both survived.
A stray bullet struck the homeowner in his leg.
The fatal shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive near Crowley Road, which is about a block from Bowie High School.
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos cancelled the Bowie High freshman and junior varsity football games Thursday night as a result of Strather’s death.
Cavazos released the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that I announce that one of our students at Bowie High School was fatally shot off campus after school today. A second Bowie High School student was also shot and is receiving medical care. Out of respect for the families involved and the minor status of the students, the Arlington ISD will not be releasing any student names this evening. The Arlington Police Department is fully investigating the shootings. Any speculation on the part of Arlington ISD officials regarding the incident would not be appropriate.
For tonight, the Arlington ISD has canceled the Bowie High School freshman and junior varsity football games against Trimble Tech. School counselors are preparing to assist students through this tragedy and district officials will support the families of the students involved as needed.
The Arlington ISD asks that the entire community keep the families of these students in your thoughts.
