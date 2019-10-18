DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff with Denton Police Friday that ended with the man setting fire to the apartment he’d been inside.

Police got a call around 12:20 p.m. about a man with a gun in the 100 block of Heritage Ln.

The caller told police her adult son was suffering from a mental health crisis and was holding a handgun.

Denton Police and Fire/Rescue arrived on scene, officers secured the area and on-call negotiators responded.

Negotiators convinced the caller to leave the apartment while the son remained inside with the weapon.

Negotiators continued to try to convince the son to put the gun down and leave the apartment but were unable to do so.

Around 7:00 p.m., while clearing surrounding apartments, the man repeatedly pointed the weapon at officers through an open door.

Police said he then set fire to the apartment and walked with the gun in hand.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon which he did. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

The fire impacted eight units in one building and 20 people at the complex.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross responded to the scene.

The man is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and arson and was taken to the Denton City Jail where he is awaiting a mental health evaluation.