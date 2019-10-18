FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Friday it has received the case against former Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean in the Saturday, October 12 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in her home.
After completing an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence, the DA’s office said, ” We intend to ask the Grand Jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean. We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”
While we value the media’s efforts to inform the public and we understand the public’s desire for information, our first commitment must be to our constitutional duty To ensure a fair trial, the DA’s Office said as the case moves forward, “our statements will be limited in keeping with the rules of ethics for Texas attorneys. Our sympathies and prayers remain with the family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson.”
