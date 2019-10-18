PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 47-year-old Saginaw man has been found guilty of attempted child coercion and enticement in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Friday.

Adam Rene Rodriguez was found guilty by a jury of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor following a trial before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

According to information presented at trial, on May 3, 2019, Rodriguez was arrested by members of the FBI Dallas Field Office and the Plano Police Department when he traveled to Plano to engage in sex acts with an individual he believed was a 14-year-old child.

During the 4-day trial, jurors heard that an undercover agent entered a sexually-oriented messaging group that was run by Rodriguez.

Between April 10 and May 3, Rodriguez engaged in continuing messages with the undercover persona, even after being “repeatedly advised” of the persona’s age. In the messages, Rodriguez repeatedly asked for photos of the child, sent the child sexually explicit material, and offered to “train” the child to engage in various sex acts.

Evidence presented to the jury also included messages in which Rodriguez instructed the child on how to conceal her online activities and avoid detection by her parents.

The exchanges culminated in a meeting on May 3, to which Rodriguez arrived in his personal vehicle, with condoms and sexual lubricant. Rodriguez testified on his own behalf, contending that he believed that he was communicating with an adult who was role-playing or fantasizing about pretending to be a child.

“This is another example of the dangers that are out there online for children,” Brown said. “Law enforcement will continue to be aggressive in deterring this behavior. Predators should know by now that we are online as well, and they will eventually be caught.”

Under federal statutes, Rodriguez faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.