ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Tennessee-based manager of Christian music artists is accused of indecency with a child for an incident that happened when he worked for a church in Texas more than two decades ago.
Jeffrey Charles Berry, 55, was reportedly arrested and indicted this week in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges including being a fugitive of justice and indecency with a child. He was booked into the Williamson County jail on a $10 million bond.
Reports say a man swore in an affidavit that the abuse began when he was in middle school and attending Abilene’s Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, where Berry was a music intern. The church said the alleged crime dates back to the mid-90s.
WTVF reports that the 55-year-old worked as a part-time instructor at Belmont University in 2018 and that he had passed a background check.
The Abilene church released a statement on Facebook that read in part: “Pioneer Drive is committed to the safety of our children and does not take these matters lightly. Our hearts go out to any and all who have ever been abused in this way and to their families as well. We pray for God to bring healing and peace to their minds and souls.”
The first hearing is expected to take place October 24 in Tennessee.
You must log in to post a comment.