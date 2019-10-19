Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen people are recovering after being exposed to a hazardous chemical in Fort Worth Saturday.
The incident occurred just afternoon Oct. 19 at a refrigerated warehouse on the east side of downtown.
Fire crews said hazardous materials inside the building caught fire, but it’s still unclear what those materials were at this time. Firefighters knocked out the flames shortly after crews arrived.
At least two people were taken to the hospital for the exposure, and there’s been no word on their condition.
You must log in to post a comment.