DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department has arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy for the murder of Frederick Denavel Ford, 18, in September.
Around 11 p.m. Sept. 30, police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and Westmoreland Road. When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a citizen who saw a driver of a newer model white Dodge Charge “slumped over in the driver’s side seat.” Dallas Fire-Rescue shortly pronounced the victim, Ford, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
On Saturday afternoon, police were following up on information regarding a murder suspect at a location in the 1400 block of N. O’Conner Boulevard in Irving. After conducting surveillance of the location, officers were able to obtain a warrant.
With assistance of the Irving Police Department’s SWAT Unit, officers were able to apprehend the 16-year-old juvenile suspect.
The teen — whose name has not been released — was charged with aggravated assault and murder.
Currently, a motive for the murder has not been identified.
