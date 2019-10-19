  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Dallas police received a call at I-30 and Dolphin Road where a driver and passenger reported they struck a pedestrian.

But when officers looked for the pedestrian, no one could be found. However, at approximately 3 a.m., they got a call about a person lying on the shoulder of I-30 and St. Francis Avenue. The person — later identified as 80-year-old Leon Martinez — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later information indicated that Martinez’s son was putting him on a bus to Mexico at the Tornado Bus Lines Station I-30, when his son went to the restroom and came back to his father missing.

DPD had earlier issued Martinez as a critical missing person.

