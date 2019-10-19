  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Autism, dfw, FPD, Frisco, Jude Wilburn, missing, North Texas, Police, School, search, Wester Middle School

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The Frisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 14-year-old boy with autism.

Jude Wilburn was last seen shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing headphones and a blue Cozumel t-shirt.

Jude Wilburn (Frisco Police Department)

Police said the focus area is near Wester Middle School.

Anyone with information on Wilburn’s whereabouts is asked to call FPD at 972-292-6010.

