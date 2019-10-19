FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The funeral services for shooting victim Atatiana Jefferson — scheduled for Oct. 19, 2019 at The Potter’s House of Dallas — have been canceled.

In a statement released Saturday, The Potter’s House said as a reflection of their core values, they will “continue to stand ready to serve the community when called upon.”

The cancelation came just one day after a family disagreement came to a head.

On Friday, a judge granted Jefferson’s father a temporary restraining order to stop her wake Friday night and funeral Saturday. However, the funeral was set to still go on at 2 p.m. as scheduled, but without her body.

Jefferson was shot and killed inside her Fort Worth home on Allen Avenue by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean Oct. 12. Dean was later arrested and charged with her murder.

The Potter’s House has also said they will continue to pray for Jefferson’s family and the community.

The outpouring of global support for Atatiana Jefferson reflects the need for our collective communities to heal. We pray that her memory will not be overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her death, but rather her legacy be respected, protected, honored and celebrated for the fullness of her life. We will continue to pray for the family and the community that is in deep pain from the senseless loss of Atatiana Jefferson’s life and the lives of countless others.

