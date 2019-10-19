MANHATTAN, Kansas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU 24-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats first win in over a month.
With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play. TCU drove to the Kansas State 37 on the ensuing series, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-11.
Thompson threw for 172 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lenners in the first quarter.
The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) finished with only 266 yards of offense and was stifled most of the game. One of their scores came off a blocked punt in the first quarter.
Max Duggan ran for 115 yards and a touchdown and added 132 yards passing for TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), which lost their second straight conference game. Duggan had only 46 career yards rushing coming into the contest. Duggan’s 46-yard touchdown run tied the game at 17-17 midway through the third quarter.
Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson each added 56 yards rushing for the Horned Frogs.
