FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after losing control of their vehicle while street racing in Fort Worth Sunday evening.
Police said two vehicles were racing when one of the suspect vehicles lost control and hit another vehicle not involved on N. Nichols Street and NE 28th Street. The other vehicle involved in the race fled the scene.
The driver and the passenger of the suspect vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital, where the driver is in critical condition and the passenger was pronounced dead.
Both occupants of the innocent vehicle involved were also transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
No names have been released at this time.
