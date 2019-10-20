DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died and another is injured following a “major crash” in Oak Cliff early Sunday morning, police say.
Around 12:34 a.m. Oct. 20, police were sent to a vehicle fire on IH-20 at Polk Street. When officers arrived, the Dallas Fire Department reported the passenger was transported to Methodist Central.
Police reported that a white Chevrolet Camaro had hit an overhead sign post and was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses stated they saw the vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before hitting the pole and catching on fire.
DFD also informed police that an unknown black female was pronounced dead at the scene. And due to the condition of her body, it could not be extracted from the vehicle at the scene. Both the vehicle and the body were towed to the medical examiner’s office.
The passenger — described as a black male — was unable to be interviewed about the accident because of his injuries. Detectives said they will follow up with him at a later time.
Detectives have not released the names of the subjects at this time.
