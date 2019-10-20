Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a pedestrian in Dallas Saturday night.
At 11 p.m. Oct. 19, a Hispanic male — whose name has not been released — was struck and killed by the driver of a white Dodge Charger in the southbound lanes of 9800 S. Central Expressway at Youngblood Road.
The Dodge Charger fled the scene without rendering aid and the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.
