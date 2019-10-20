PARIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas firefighter has died after a car crash in Paris, Texas Sunday morning.
The Paris Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident Oct. 20 where they found the single occupant — 24-year-old Layton Slade Baker — dead from his injuries.
Baker was a firefighter with PFD since April of 2017. The department said Baker had a true “servant’s heart” in a statement released Sunday.
He was an excellent firefighter, always striving to better himself both professionally and as a person. Slade loved life and was always smiling, yet he was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it.
The department has stationed an honor guard to remain with Baker’s body during this time, and a cause for the crash has not been released at this time.
