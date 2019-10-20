DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have a child at a Dallas ISD school, make sure to check to the district’s website and social media channels as some have been closed Monday after a tornado caused major damage during a round of severe weather.
In a tweet, the district said: “Due to tonight’s storms, Dallas ISD has crews assessing damage in the impacted areas to determine if classes will be cancelled at certain schools. Stay tuned to the Dallas ISD website and social channels for updates on possible cancellations and additional information.”
The district later tweeted that some schools will not be open Monday due to damage.
UPDATE: Due to the severe weather, a number of @dallasschools campuses sustained extensive damage. As a result, classes at the following schools will be cancelled Monday, October 21:
Cary MS
Cigarroa ES
Pershing ES
Thomas Jefferson HS
Walnut Hill ES
The district continues to have crews surveying damage to see if any other schools will be closed.
A tornado moved across Dallas Sunday evening and caused damage to homes, businesses and more as it crossed over I-35E and near I-635.
Damage could be seen to vehicles on I-35E and to many neighborhoods across the city.
