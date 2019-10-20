WEATHERTORNADO HITS DALLAS; SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS - LIVE COVERAGE | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
  • CBS 11 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    01:30 AMCowboys Post Game Show
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas ISD, Dallas Tornado, DFW News, DFW Weather, school closure, Storm damage, tornado, Tornado Damage


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have a child at a Dallas ISD school, make sure to check to the district’s website and social media channels as some have been closed Monday after a tornado caused major damage during a round of severe weather.

In a tweet, the district said: “Due to tonight’s storms, Dallas ISD has crews assessing damage in the impacted areas to determine if classes will be cancelled at certain schools. Stay tuned to the Dallas ISD website and social channels for updates on possible cancellations and additional information.”

The district later tweeted that some schools will not be open Monday due to damage.

Those schools, so far, are Cary Middle School, Cigarroa Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary.

The district continues to have crews surveying damage to see if any other schools will be closed.

A tornado moved across Dallas Sunday evening and caused damage to homes, businesses and more as it crossed over I-35E and near I-635.

Damage could be seen to vehicles on I-35E and to many neighborhoods across the city.

Comments