DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The only confirmed tornado in North Texas, from weekend storms, first touched down near Dallas Love Field Airport and then headed northwest.
Damage from storms and the tornado is extensive enough that officials in Dallas are looking to get disaster assistance.
Monday morning Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that he would be signing a disaster declaration later in the day. Jenkins said he was doing so to “speed out of state resources to aid @oncor with debris removal and power line repair.”
To speed out of state resources to aid @oncor with debris removal and power line repair, I am declaring a disaster and signing a disaster declaration this morning. The situation has not worsened. This is to facilitate resource deployment. Please stay away from affected areas.
— Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 21, 2019
If approved disaster assistance for homeowners and renters could include aid for rent, temporary housing, home and business repairs, and other disaster-related needs.
