STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DALLAS, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Tornado, DFW News, DFW Weather, disaster assistance, disaster declaration, disaster emergency, disaster fund, disaster proclamation, downed trees, North Dallas, Richardson, Roof, severe weather, Storm damage, Texas Weather, Tornado Watch, Tornadoes, trees down, Twister

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The only confirmed tornado in North Texas, from weekend storms, first touched down near Dallas Love Field Airport and then headed northwest.

Damage from storms and the tornado is extensive enough that officials in Dallas are looking to get disaster assistance.

Monday morning Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that he would be signing a disaster declaration later in the day. Jenkins said he was doing so to “speed out of state resources to aid @oncor with debris removal and power line repair.”

If approved disaster assistance for homeowners and renters could include aid for rent, temporary housing, home and business repairs, and other disaster-related needs.

Comments