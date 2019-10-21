DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The funeral for shooting victim Atatiana Jefferson — who was killed inside her Fort Worth home last weekend — has been rescheduled.
The service for Jefferson is now planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas. That’s after a settlement was reached Monday between members of Jefferson’s family.
Jefferson’s father had obtained a restraining order Friday to prevent a funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon, forcing its postponement. But at a hearing Monday in Dallas, Jefferson’s mother and three siblings intervened, asking Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson to dismiss the father’s complaint.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that after Thompson issued a gag order, all sides negotiated for seven hours before reaching an agreement.
The officer who shot Jefferson, Aaron Dean — who had been with the Fort Worth Police Department since April of 2018 — has resigned and since been charged with murder. He is currently out on bond.
