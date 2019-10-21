STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DALLAS, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Central Market and Home Depot in the Lake Highlands neighborhood are closed due to significant damage from the tornados and storms, which swept through north Dallas last night.

The Central Market store located at 10720 Preston Rd. will re-open once cleanup and repairs are made.

“We are grateful to report no serious injuries were sustained inside or outside of the store during the tornado. Our partners on site took immediate action to ensure the safety of all involved,” said Mabrie Jackson, director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market. “Unfortunately, our store experienced significant damage during the storms and will remain closed until clean up and repairs can be completed. We will work quickly to get this neighborhood store up and running as quickly as possible to serve our customers as they recover from the storm. Our Lovers Lane and Midway locations are fully operational at this time.”

Not far from Central Market, the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Lane was severely damaged.

The twister collapsed an industrial building on Harry Hines at Walnut Hill and caused widespread damage in North Dallas, Preston Hollow and all the way across to Richardson, crossing the intersection of Interstate 635 and Central Expressway. There are reports of tree and roof damage, downed power lines and overturned cars.

So far, no serious injuries were reported.

Read More | Tornado Touches Down, Leaves Damage Across North Dallas – Images/Video

 

 

