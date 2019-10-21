BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man, whose title varies depending on who you ask, and four more parents are the latest to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal.
According to federal authorities Martin Fox, who among other things is described as president of a private tennis camp in Houston, was the man who funneled bribes from the a college-prep company in California to a standardized test administrator in Houston and ultimately to Michael Center – the former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin.
Parent Douglas Hodge entered his guilty plea in Boston’s federal court Monday after previously pleading not guilty in April.
Also scheduled to reverse their pleas are parents Michelle Janavs, Manuel Henriquez and Elizabeth Henriquez. Each faces charges of fraud and money laundering.
Fox also agreed to plead guilty in a deal that prosecutors announced Monday. He is charged with a single count of racketeering.
The four parents join 15 others who have pleaded guilty in the case, while 15 other parents are fighting the charges.
