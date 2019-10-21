CURRENT ALERTS | WEATHER APP | RADAR | UPLOAD IMAGES/VIDEO
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Update 12:30AM – Tornado Warning Collin County until 1:00AM. Power flashes being reported. Warning includes McKinney, Allen, Fairview and points east. Moving East at 55 MPH.
TORNADO WARNING is in effect for Collin County. https://t.co/lSZ7pm4YJO for more information. #CBS11wx pic.twitter.com/dOBsNZAdEg
— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 21, 2019
Update at 12:19AM — A second line of storms is moving through North Texas and is expected to impact the same area of Dallas that was hit by a Tornado just hours earlier.
The line of storms was pushing its way east at about 35 MPH and is associated with a cold front that was moving through North Texas.
The biggest concern with this line of storms is the possibility of 50 to 60 MPH winds according to radar.
CBS 11 Meteorologist Scott Padgett says that there is a possibility of more damage from ‘strait line’ winds.
There is also a possibility of tornadoes and quarter size hail from these storms.
