STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Dallas, dallas police, dpd, Flower Mound, Flower Mound High School, Indecency with a Child, James Moore, North Texas, teacher, Texas, Victims

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Flower Mound High School teacher was arrested for indecency with a child Monday, now police are searching for additional victims.

On Oct. 21, 2019, 58-year-old James Moore was arrested and charged with indecency with a child — a second-degree felony.

James Moore (Dallas Police Department)

Police said the offense occurred five years ago at a private residence, but since Moore is currently a teacher at a high school — concerns were raised about the possible existence of other victims.

The Dallas Police Department is now asking anyone with information on Moore to contact Det. Rodriguez at 214-671-4200.

Comments