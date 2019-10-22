Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Flower Mound High School teacher was arrested for indecency with a child Monday, now police are searching for additional victims.
On Oct. 21, 2019, 58-year-old James Moore was arrested and charged with indecency with a child — a second-degree felony.
Police said the offense occurred five years ago at a private residence, but since Moore is currently a teacher at a high school — concerns were raised about the possible existence of other victims.
The Dallas Police Department is now asking anyone with information on Moore to contact Det. Rodriguez at 214-671-4200.
You must log in to post a comment.