STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The EF-3 tornado that caused widespread damage in North Dallas passed closed to the home of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said in a statement that “the Bushes are safe and praying for their neighbors around DFW who weren’t as fortunate.”

The couple purchased the 8,500 square-foot house in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood in 2008. It wasn’t damaged in Sunday’s storms.

The Bushes stuck to their obligations despite the storm.

Former first lady Laura Bush hosted young leaders from Myanmar on Monday at a Bush Institute event in South Texas. The institute based at Southern Methodist University in Dallas has sponsored a leadership training program for four years with a focus on Myanmar, a Southeast Asian country struggling with extreme inequities and ethnic cleansing.

