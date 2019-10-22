  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After nine tornadoes swept through North Texas — devastating residents with mass levels of destruction — local businesses are lending a helping hand to those affected.

Twenty-seven Planet Fitness locations are opening up their doors to anyone needing something as simple as a shower.

People will also be able to salvage any belongings by storing them at U-Haul for 30 days — free of charge. 

And for those who worked from home, both WorkSuites and WeWork are offering free office space.

 

