NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After nine tornadoes swept through North Texas — devastating residents with mass levels of destruction — local businesses are lending a helping hand to those affected.
Twenty-seven Planet Fitness locations are opening up their doors to anyone needing something as simple as a shower.
People will also be able to salvage any belongings by storing them at U-Haul for 30 days — free of charge.
And for those who worked from home, both WorkSuites and WeWork are offering free office space.
